Mumbai Crime: DRI seizes 371 MT areca nuts worth Rs 32 cr at Jawaharlal Nehru port

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has seized 371 tons of areca nuts worth more than Rs 32 crore at Jawaharlal Nehru Port (JNPT) in Maharashtra

According to the DRI officials, based on reliable information, the 14 containers were stopped at JNPT on August 31 before they could be transhipped to dry port Talegaon on suspicion that the cargo could be pilfered or replaced en route.

"As per the import manifest details and the declaration, the containers were carrying calcium nitrate. However, the examination revealed that it was a case of brazen misdeclaration and all the 14 containers had areca nuts which were being smuggled into India," the DRI official said.

"The government has put a tariff value of 10,379/ USD per metric ton on areca nuts brought into the country from outside. Hence, the entire consignment of 3,71,090 kg (371 MT) of areca nuts, valued at Rs 32.31 crore has been seized," a release from DRI office stated.

The areca nuts in split form attract an effective Customs duty rate of 110 per cent of the value.

"The attempted duty evasion in this case by way of misdeclaration is around Rs 36 crore," the DRI official said.

"Further investigation is underway," the DRI official added.

Meanwhile, in a recent incident, a major operation carried was out by the Mumbai Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), where a staggering 3.07 kilograms of 'Amphetamine Type Substance' with an estimated value of over Rs 24 crore has been seized at the Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar International Airport in Nagpur.

The DRI officials intercepted an Indian national who had recently arrived from Nairobi, Kenya, UAE.

According to the DRI officials, the suspect was apprehended upon landing on August 20, 2023.

The concealed contraband was ingeniously hidden within a hollow metal roller, cunningly placed inside a rectangular carton box within the suspect's personal baggage.

(with inputs from PTI)