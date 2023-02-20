Mumbai Crime: Housewife falls for ‘like-and-earn’ scam, duped of Rs 10 lakh

Complainant was initially paid R50 for every like; cyber police see parallels with loan app scam, suspect Chinese hand here, too

Websites, Instagram, Telegram and WhatsApp accounts used in this fraud have links in China. Representation pic

Yet another victim of the Chinese-linked 'like-and-earn' scam has approached the Mumbai Police after she was duped to the tune of Rs 10 lakh. Like many others, she was asked to like YouTube videos and earn Rs 50 for every like, and later she was asked to invest Rs 1,000 in order to get further tasks to earn more money. The complainant, a 49-year-old housewife, has claimed that initially, she earned a few thousand rupees.