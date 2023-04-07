Mumbai crime: Man allegedly stabbed wife before hanging himself to death

A case of attempt to murder has been filed against the man, Sivan (64), while the woman, Kavita (54), is battling for her life in an ICU of a private hospital in the city

A 64-year-old man allegedly stabbed his wife and committed suicide in Mulund East on Thursday evening.

According to police, their daughter, Danya, had to break into the house with the help of neighbours as she didn't receive any response from parents. The daughter found her mother in a pool of blood while father was found hanging in the bedroom, said police.

A case of attempt to murder has been filed against the deceased man, Sivan (64), while the woman, Kavita (54), is battling for her life in an ICU of a private hospital in the city.

The incident, as the police told Mid-day, occurred at Destiny Heights, near Mulund Fire Brigade.

“Around 5.30 pm, when Dhanya came back home, she found the door locked from inside. She rang the bell and even called on her mother's cell phone several times. But when she heard the phone ringing inside, she got suspicious and called her neighbours for help. When they broke open the door, she was shocked to see the sight,” Police told Mid-day.

"Her mother was lying in a pool of blood, gasping for breath. When she looked for her father, she found the bedroom locked from inside and when it broke open, father was found hanging from the ceiling fan. Both were rushed to nearby hospital," a Navghar police official told Mid-day.

Sivan Palani was declared dead on arrival by doctors while Kavita was shifted to Fortis Hospital Mulund and continues to remain in ICU in critical condition.

According to the daughter, Sivan had a mental illness and was sent to a rehab couple of months ago.

"We have registered a case under IPC section 307 (attempt to murder) against Sivan who is deceased now," said Jaywant Sankpal, Inspector at Navghar police station.