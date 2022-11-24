Mumbai Crime: Man arrested for friend's murder after quarrel

Investigators got a tip-off that Waghmare had had a quarrel with his friend Sujit (26), said senior inspector Kailas Barve. Probe revealed that Sujit killed him during a quarrel by stabbing him, the official said

Representational images. Pic/iStock

On November 21, Kondiram Waghmare (48) was found dead behind Sanatan Goshala building in Wagralpada.

Investigators got a tip-off that Waghmare had had a quarrel with his friend Sujit (26), said senior inspector Kailas Barve. Probe revealed that Sujit killed him during a quarrel by stabbing him, the official said.

Further probe is on, he added.

