Mumbai Crime: Man arrested for friend's murder after quarrel

Representational images. Pic/iStock
On November 21, Kondiram Waghmare (48) was found dead behind Sanatan Goshala building in Wagralpada.
Investigators got a tip-off that Waghmare had had a quarrel with his friend Sujit (26), said senior inspector Kailas Barve. Probe revealed that Sujit killed him during a quarrel by stabbing him, the official said.
Further probe is on, he added.
