Breaking News
Thane: Doctor rapes 23-year-old mentally challenged woman at clinic in Badlapur
2020 Delhi riots: Man held over role in head constable Ratan Lal murder case
Maharashtra: Maha Vikas Aghadi govt lacked moral authority, says Ashish Shelar
Thane Crime: Three booked for allegedly cheating builder of Rs 1.4 cr
Rahul running 'mega mall of hatred', not 'mohabbat ki dukan', says JP Nadda
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Mumbai Crime Man held for leading gang that posed as anti narcotics officers to extort money

Mumbai Crime: Man held for leading gang that posed as anti-narcotics officers to extort money

Updated on: 10 July,2023 06:50 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Mumbai Police arrested a man from a six-member gang for allegedly posing as anti-narcotics personnel and extorting money from a businessman in Versova

Mumbai Crime: Man held for leading gang that posed as anti-narcotics officers to extort money

Representative image/iStock

Listen to this article
Mumbai Crime: Man held for leading gang that posed as anti-narcotics officers to extort money
x
00:00

Mumbai Police arrested a man from a six-member gang for allegedly posing as anti-narcotics personnel and extorting money from a businessman in Versova.


The police arrested the main accused identified as Deepak Jadhav, who is a history sheeter and has been accused of a robbery in a firm in Pune, kidnapping in Andheri's DN Nagar area, and two offences in Chunabhatti, according to the police.


On Sunday, the gang entered a restaurant in Andheri and threatened to implicate the victim in a drugs case if he did not pay them Rs 50 lakh.


"They abducted him and ensured he gave them Rs 5.30 lakh and a mobile phone. The accused drove the car around the city all through the night. A cheque of Rs 20 lakh that the businessman gave to the accused could not be enchased due to technical reasons," the police official said.

"They allowed him to leave at a spot in Andheri. He approached Versova police station where a case was registered," the police official added.

As per the police, Jadhav has confessed to the crime and revealed the role of his five associates.

"Efforts were on to nab them," the police said.

Jadhav was produced in court on Monday and has been remanded in police custody till July 15.

(with inputs from PTI)

 

Will you take intranasal vaccine as a precautionary dose?
mumbai mumbai crime news andheri maharashtra versova

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK