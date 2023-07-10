Mumbai Police arrested a man from a six-member gang for allegedly posing as anti-narcotics personnel and extorting money from a businessman in Versova

Representative image/iStock

Listen to this article Mumbai Crime: Man held for leading gang that posed as anti-narcotics officers to extort money x 00:00

Mumbai Police arrested a man from a six-member gang for allegedly posing as anti-narcotics personnel and extorting money from a businessman in Versova.

The police arrested the main accused identified as Deepak Jadhav, who is a history sheeter and has been accused of a robbery in a firm in Pune, kidnapping in Andheri's DN Nagar area, and two offences in Chunabhatti, according to the police.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Sunday, the gang entered a restaurant in Andheri and threatened to implicate the victim in a drugs case if he did not pay them Rs 50 lakh.

"They abducted him and ensured he gave them Rs 5.30 lakh and a mobile phone. The accused drove the car around the city all through the night. A cheque of Rs 20 lakh that the businessman gave to the accused could not be enchased due to technical reasons," the police official said.

"They allowed him to leave at a spot in Andheri. He approached Versova police station where a case was registered," the police official added.

As per the police, Jadhav has confessed to the crime and revealed the role of his five associates.

"Efforts were on to nab them," the police said.

Jadhav was produced in court on Monday and has been remanded in police custody till July 15.

(with inputs from PTI)