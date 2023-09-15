Mumbai Crime: Mephedrone worth Rs 1.41 cr seized; four held

Breaking News
Updated on: 15 September,2023 08:17 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

The Mumbai police's Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) seized mephedrone worth Rs 1.41 crore, an official said

Representative image/iStock

The Mumbai police's Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) seized mephedrone worth Rs 1.41 crore, an official said.


According to the police, they arrested four persons for alleged possession of mephedrone from different areas of south Mumbai


"Officials of the Azad Maidan unit apprehended two drug peddlers during patrolling in Colaba on Tuesday," the police official said.


"The police recovered mephedrone from the duo, who gave them information about their suppliers," the added.

According to the police, the team nabbed one more person from Colaba and another supplier from the Dongri area. The ANC have recovered 705 gms of mephedrone worth Rs 1.41 crore from the accused.

"The two drug suppliers have a criminal history and were involved in eight offences. One of them had been externed from the city for two years" the police added.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai police have registered an offence against Shashikala alias Baby Patankar, a drug dealer, and her aide for allegedly cheating a businessman of Rs 2 crore by promising him gold at cheaper rates, an official said on Friday.

The police, on Thursday, registered an FIR under section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code against Patankar and her aide Parshuram Munde (45) based on a complaint lodged by a 60-year-old businessman earlier this week, the official said.

(with inputs from PTI)

