Mumbai Crime: Minor girl assaulted to death in Deonar

Updated on: 10 June,2022 10:12 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Anurag Kamble | anurag.kamble@mid-day.com

The police received information that in an assault, a boy had left a girl bleeding in Zakir Hussain Nagar around 4pm on Friday. Upon reaching the spot, the police rushed the girl to Rajawadi Hospital where she was pronounced dead on arrival

Representative image


A 16-year-old girl was brutally assaulted, which resulted in her death, in Deonar's Zakir Hussain Nagar on Friday evening. According to the police, the accused, a teenager himself, had an affair with the deceased. The Deonar cops booked and held one person in the case.

The police received information that in an assault, a boy had left a girl bleeding in Zakir Hussain Nagar around 4pm on Friday. Upon reaching the spot, the police rushed the girl to Rajawadi Hospital where she was pronounced dead on arrival. 




During the prelimiary inquiry, it was found that the two had broken up recently, which didn't go down well with boy, and he turned up Friday evening with a weapon. "He came across the girl in Zakir Hussain Nagar, where she resided, assaulted her and ran away. The residents informed the cops and also revealed the name of the attacker. The accused was held based on this information," said a police official.


