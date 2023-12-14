Mumbai crime news: 30-year-old man held for molesting minor girl in Andheri

Mumbai Police arrested a 30-year-old man for allegedly molesting a minor girl in suburban Andheri

Mumbai Police arrested a 30-year-old man for allegedly molesting a minor girl in suburban Andheri, an official said on Thursday.

The incident occurred on December 6 when the nine-year-old girl was playing outside her residence, newswire PTI reported. An unidentified man touched the girl inappropriately while talking to her, the report said quoting the Mumbai police official.

A complaint was lodged by the girl's parents and based on it, an FIR (first information report) was registered under IPC section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and provisions of the Protection of Children Against Sexual Offences Act (POCSO Act) against the accused, he said.

The Mumbai police examined CCTV footage of the area and relied on technical analysis to track down the man, who was arrested after interrogation, the official added.

Six get life imprisonment for killing pregnant woman in Maharashtra

Meanwhile, a court in Maharashtra's Jalna has sentenced six persons, including four women, to life imprisonment for killing a 35-year-old pregnant woman over a property dispute in 2020.

District and sessions court judge V M Mohite passed the order on Wednesday. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 1,000 on each convict.

The victim, Heena Khan, was six months pregnant when she was murdered in Kazi Pura locality of Jalna city.

The court convicted Nilofar Zafar Khan (23), Nasima Zafar Khan (55), Arbaz Khan Zafar Khan (20), Ismail Ahmed Shah (38), Halima Bi (60) and Shabana Shah (30) and sentenced them to life imprisonment.

According to government pleader Bharat Khandekar, the convicts are relatives of Heena Khan's first husband. They had a dispute with Heena over some property.

On August 9, 2020, the six convicts forced their way into the residence of Heena Khan's second husband Sayyed Majid Tamboli. They attacked Heena with rods, due to which she died on the spot. Tamboli also suffered injuries in the attack.

Later, a case was registered against the six assailants at the Sadar Bazar police station here.

During the trial, the government pleader sought stringent punishment for the accused.

Victim's husband Tamboli, medical officer R B Shejul and investigation officer Shivaji Nagve were witnesses in the case. (With inputs from agencies)