Mumbai Crime: Ola cab driver arrested for molesting 15-year-old

According to police officials, the incident occurred on May 25, between 10 and 11 am. The survivor arrived in Mumbai from Bhopal via a flight and had booked an Ola cab from her phone at the T2 airport.

Murari Singh

A 26-year-old Ola cab driver has been arrested by the Aarey police for molesting a 15-year-old female passenger.

The accused has been identified as Murari Singh, a resident of Goregoan. The survivor is a resident of Bhopal, who had just completed her SSC exams, and was visiting Mumbai for her summer holidays.

