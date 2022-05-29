Breaking News
Updated on: 29 May,2022 07:30 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Shirish Vaktania | mailbag@mid-day.com

Mumbai Crime: Ola cab driver arrested for molesting 15-year-old

Murari Singh


A 26-year-old Ola cab driver has been arrested by the Aarey police for molesting a 15-year-old female passenger. 

The accused has been identified as Murari Singh, a resident of Goregoan. The survivor is a resident of Bhopal, who had just completed her SSC exams, and was visiting Mumbai for her summer holidays. 




According to police officials, the incident occurred on May 25, between 10 and 11 am. The survivor arrived in Mumbai from Bhopal via a flight and had booked an Ola cab from her phone at the T2 airport.


