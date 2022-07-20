Mumbai Crime: Three loan recovery agents arrested for kidnapping, assaulting rickshaw driver

The police said that on July 18, the driver Santosh Mahato (26) was on his way from Andheri to Malad when he was intercepted by three men in another rickshaw near Inorbit Mall

A rickshaw driver was kidnapped and assaulted by three loan recovery agents on July 18. The Bangur Nagar Police have arrested the three agents who work for a finance company. They have been identified as Vijay Chaurasiya (42), Azharuddin Shaikh (29), and Siraj Shaikh (26).

The police said that on July 18, the driver Santosh Mahato (26) was on his way from Andheri to Malad when he was intercepted by three men in another rickshaw near Inorbit Mall. They claimed that the loan on the rickshaw had bounced and they were confiscating the auto.

When Mahato refused to give up the rickshaw, one of them forcibly took his auto key and the other kidnapped him by pushing him inside the auto and driving off. Mahato tried to call police but the accused assaulted him and threw out his phone.

The driver then jumped out of the running rickshaw and called his owner. The owner of the auto told the driver to approach the police and register a complaint.

The cops registered an FIR of robbery, kidnapping and assault and based on the statement of the driver on July 19, they arrested the trio, said senior inspector Pramod Tavde of Bangu Nagar Police station. The accused were produced before the court and they have been remanded to police custody, he added.