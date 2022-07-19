Mumbai Crime: Two burglars held for breaking into house in Malad

According to the police sources, the duo committed a burglary in a house last month in the Malad area and escaped with cash and ornaments worth about Rs 2.5 lakh

Representative image

The Malad Police arrested two burglars who used to visit the cities on the pretext of traveling and after committing burglaries they used to escape residing cities.

The arrested accused have been identified as Shakib Shaukat Ali Ansari and Ahil Haroon Chaudhary alias Tuktuk. The cops arrested the duo from Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.

According to the police sources, the duo committed a burglary in a house last month in the Malad area and escaped with cash and ornaments worth about Rs 2.5 lakh.

After registering the case, PSI Shivaji Shinde and his team began the investigation, they examined more than 50 CCTV cameras from the nearby locality and got the accused photos by sending those to the various police stations in Mumbai, Maharashtra, and other states. They learned that several cases have been registered against the accused Shakib and he was earlier arrested by the Chatursrungi police stations and was in Yerwada jail for a few months. The cops also found out that that Shakib was from Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh while Ahil was from Delhi.

A police team led by Shinde rushed to Bijnor and caught Shakib while he was consuming alcohol. He tried to escape seeing the police but the cops caught him They also sought information about Ahil from him and later they caught Ahil from Delhi. Both accused were presented before the court and later sent to police custody.

During the interrogation, we learned that Shakib used to work in a bakery and Ahil used to work in spare parts shop in Delhi and both became friends through social media site Facebook. Later they started meeting and drinking together and started visiting the cities like Mumbai Thane, and Pune and used to commit burglary incidents, said another officer.

