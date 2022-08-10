Mumbai Crime: Two men honey trapped into sextortion scam, FIR registered

The health worker lost around Rs 7 lakh and a college student was demanded Rs 70,000

Representative image

In two separate incidents, a 43-year-old health care worker from Chinchpokli and a 26-year-old Juhu resident registered an FIR after they were honey trapped into a sextortion scam by the fraudsters.

In both cases the fraudster sent the friend requests on social media, video called the victims, and later blackmailed them with their morphed videos.

In the first incident, a 26-year-old Juhu resident received a friend request on his Instagram account on August 6 from an unknown girl. After accepting the friend request, the fraudster requested him to get on a video call. When she did so, he found the girl was half naked. The girl also requested the boy to remove his clothes, but he refused to do it and informed the Juhu police station and registered the FIR. The Juhu police registered the case under section IPC 292, 385, 500, 67a and started investigation.

In another incident, a 43-year-old health care service worker was duped of Rs 7 lakh in a sextortion scam. The victim received a friend request on Facebook and later the girl started video calling him. In the video, the girl removed her clothes and the entire video was recorded by the fraudster. Later this recorded video was used to blackmail the victim. The victim managed to give Rs 1.5 lakhs and later blocked his mobile number.

The Nirmal Nagar police registered the case against the unknown three accused for duping him under section IPC 34, 384, 506, 66(d), 67 and 67(a) and started investigation.