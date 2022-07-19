Mumbai Crime: Wife, boyfriend kill husband in Sakinaka, arrested

Police said the accused wife and her boyfriend killed the man with a steel piggy bank and later they used a pillow to strangulate him to death

Representative image

The Sakinaka Police arrested a 22-year-old woman and her boyfriend for allegedly killing her husband and hiding the body inside the bed of their house at Andheri East. Police said the accused wife and her boyfriend killed the man with a steel piggy bank and later they used a pillow to strangulate him to death.

The accused wife was identified as Rubina Khan who was residing with her husband Naseem Khan at a rented house at Sakinaka at Andheri East. The other accused was identified as Saif Khan who is the boyfriend of the Rubina and nephew of the deceased Khan.

According to the police officials, the incident occurred on July 18 after the smell of the body spreads in the society and society members informed the cops. When police rushed at the spot they found Khan's body inside the bed after opening the door. Police immediately rushed the body to the hospital for the postmortem.

Meanwhile, police also checked the call data records of the deceased Naseem Khan and his wife Rubina Khan and found a mobile number of their Khan's nephew. Police called the nephew Saif Khan to take the body of the deceased Nadeem Khan for final rights during police noticed scratches marks on his neck which looks like someone attacked him. Police interrogated him and he confessed the crime and his relationship with Rubina to the cops.

Police said couple Rubina and Naseem were married in 2017 and they used to fight frequently at home. On June 13 Khan and Rubina had a fight after he found her wife's affair with someone. After Khan was asleep Rubina hit him on his head with a piggy bank and he fell unconscious. Rubina panicked and called Saif home and when he reached home Khan woke up and he started hitting Rubina Rubina and Saif strangulated Khan with a pillow together. Rubina told to the cops that her husband was an alcoholic and daily after drinking alcohol he used to beat her at home. Many times their parents also intervene and solve their fights.