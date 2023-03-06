Mumbai Crime: Woman’s live wire bait for thief kills teen neighbour

Nalasopara woman connected live wire to the grille in her shop window every night

Mira Kandu apparently took the measure after her shop was broken into and thieves took off with goods, cash. Pic/Hanif Patel; (right) Shailendra Nagarkar

What she thought was a good idea to prevent theft, has landed a grocery shop owner from Nalasopara in a legal mess, as it led to the death of a teenager. The woman would connect a live wire to the grille in the window of her shop every night when she shut it down. The Tulinj police booked her on March 1.

The incident dates back to January 25 when the 18-year-old boy was found apparently lying unconscious and when his mother touched his body, she was jolted with an electric shock that alarmed cops to conduct a thorough probe into the matter.

Though the Tulinj police had initially, registered an accidental death report (ADR) in the matter, after a month-long investigation and retrieving a detailed report from the electricity distribution company and the post-mortem, the cops have now booked the shop owner, Mira Sanjay Kandu, 42, under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

Shop owner's idea

Sources told mid-day that Kandu had taken this anti-theft measure to connect the live electric wire to the iron grille of her shop’s window as during the pandemic, some thieves had broken in and stolen valuables, cash and some grocery items, said a source.

Mira Sanjay Kandu. Pic/Hanif Patel

“Hence the shop owner decided to connect the iron grille in the shop’s window to a live wire which she pulled directly from the electric meter. But the anti-theft measure initiative turned fatal and a teenager lost his life," said an officer attached to Tulinj police station.

The 18-year-old deceased had left his house on the evening of January 24 but did not return home in the night. After an overnight search, his mother learnt that the body of a teenaged boy was lying at the back of a grocery shop.

His mother rushed to see the body. “When his mother touched the body, she felt an electric shock,” the in-charge of Tulinj police station, Shailendra Nagarkar told mid-day.

Onlookers immediately alerted the police and a team arrived. “The body was freed after disconnecting the live wire which was attached to the iron grille in the window of a grocery shop,” Nagarkar added.

MSEB gave report

The post-mortem revealed that the boy died of electrocution. “Based on the collective reports of the MSEB and post-mortem, we have booked the shop owner under relevant sections of IPC,” Nagarkar said.

The cops have not arrested the woman but have served her a legal notice to appear in the court of law. “She cannot be arrested as the punishment in this case is less than seven years,” Nagarkar added. The deceased is survived by his mother and sister said the police.

Jan 25

Day the boy was found