Mumbai: Crucial documents, Rs 80,000 cash stolen from Borivali school

Updated on: 30 September,2024 01:37 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Samiullah Khan

Kasturba Marg police is investigating a theft at a private school in Borivali East that resulted in the loss of Rs 80,000 cash and essential bank documents.

The Kasturba Marg police is investigating a theft at a private school in Borivali East that resulted in the loss of Rs 80,000 cash and essential bank documents. A school staffer observed that one hinge of the office door was broken and he alerted the principal about the burglary that happened two days ago. 


Upon receiving the call, the principal immediately notified the Kasturba Marg police. Officers arrived at the scene promptly to investigate and found that not only was the lock of the main administration office door broken, but the locks on both the superintendent's and principal's offices had also been tampered with.


Further inspection revealed that the cupboard in the superintendent's office had been forcibly opened, leading to the theft of Rs 80,000 and 22 bank fixed deposit (FD) papers. Additionally, the hard disk from the clerk’s office was missing.


The Kasturba Marg police have registered a case against an unknown individual in connection with the theft. They are currently examining CCTV footage from the premises to identify the culprit and gather more information about the incident.

