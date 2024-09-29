Breaking News
Badlapur sexual assault: GR puts onus for students’ safety on school heads
Maharashtra Assembly elections: Won’t let Byculla, Versova seats go, say Congress leaders
Badlapur encounter: Cops struggle to find burial plot for Akshay Shinde
Mumbai: 129 illegal speed breakers demolished
Maharashtra: Ayurveda students from state get relief for PG
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Fraudster posing as CBI Officer cheats elderly Khar woman of Rs 88 lakh police launches investigations

Fraudster posing as CBI Officer cheats elderly Khar woman of Rs 8.8 lakh, police launches investigations

Updated on: 29 September,2024 09:42 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Samiullah Khan | samiullah.khan@mid-day.com

Top

The scammer convinced the woman to transfer Rs 8.8 lakh into various accounts, promising her that this would clear her name from a case, an official said

Fraudster posing as CBI Officer cheats elderly Khar woman of Rs 8.8 lakh, police launches investigations

Representational Pic/File

Listen to this article
Fraudster posing as CBI Officer cheats elderly Khar woman of Rs 8.8 lakh, police launches investigations
x
00:00

An elderly woman from Khar has fallen victim to a fraudster posing as a CBI officer, losing Rs 8.8 lakh. The Khar police have registered a case and launched investigations into the matter, an official said on Sunday.


According to the police, the fraud began in August when the woman received a phone call from a person claiming to be one Vinay Kumar Chaibe, an officer from the CBI's Bangalore branch. The fraudster told her that a writ petition had been filed against her in the Bangalore court, alleging that fake bank accounts were opened in her name using her Aadhaar card, from which Rs 20 lakh had been taken by Naresh Goyal, who is under arrest for money laundering.


The fraudster warned the woman that she could be arrested as well. In a panic, the woman denied any knowledge of Goyal or the alleged accounts. The fraudster threatened her, saying she would need to go to the Delhi High Court to clear her name, the police said.


The woman asked for a solution, at which point the fraudster instructed her to download a fake payment app. She was also given a fake Bangalore Police ID (206) and was connected to an investigation ID (301), both of which were part of the scam, said an official.

The fraudster kept instructing her not to reveal anything and to report to him every two hours, he added.

Over time, the scammer convinced the woman to transfer Rs 8.8 lakh into various accounts, promising her that this would clear her name. After making the payments, she realised she had been deceived and reported the incident to the Khar police, the police said.

The police have registered a case after receiving a complaint regarding the matter and are further investigating the case, the official said.

 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

mumbai crime news Crime News mumbai police khar mumbai news mumbai maharashtra

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK