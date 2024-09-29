Breaking News
Two women snatch gold chain from 3-year-old boy in Mumbai's Mankhurd market

Two women snatch gold chain from 3-year-old boy in Mumbai's Mankhurd market

Updated on: 29 September,2024 07:12 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Samiullah Khan | samiullah.khan@mid-day.com

The boy's father attempted to chase them, but the women disappeared into the crowd, an official said

Two women allegedly snatched a gold chain from the neck of a 3-year-old boy while his parents were busy buying vegetables at a Mankhurd market, an official said.


The police have launched investigations into the matter, he said.


According to the officials, it was reported that someone had patted the child hard on the back, causing him to cry. When the parents turned around to check on him, they noticed the gold chain was missing from his neck. They saw two women fleeing the scene.


The boy's father attempted to chase them, but the women disappeared into the crowd, the official said.

The gold chain cost about Rs 10,000.

A case has been registered at Mankhurd police station, and the cops are investigating the case, said the official.

