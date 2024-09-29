An FIR was registered recently after the girl confided in her family members, who approached the police

A private coaching class teacher and his two brothers were arrested in connection with the alleged rape and molestation of a 16-year-old girl student in Mumbai, the police said on Sunday, reported the PTI.

The main accused allegedly sexually assaulted the girl, a class 9 student, on two occasions between July and December 2023, a police official said.

The complainant stated that two brothers of the accused, all in their late 20s, molested her separately in a movie theatre and in a classroom of the institute between 2022 and December 2023, as per the PTI.

Police registered an FIR and arrested the three brothers under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for rape and molestation and under provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO), according to the PTI.

Further investigation is underway, the official added.

Man arrested for raping 12-year-old girl

In an another incident, a man has been arrested for raping a 12-year-old girl in his home here, police said on Saturday, reported the PTI.

Superintendent of Police Rajesh S said the girl was called to the house of her neighbour, Rishabh Kumar (27), who lives in the same colony, on Friday.

When she reached his house, the accused locked her in a room and raped her, the police officer said, adding the girl later managed to escape.

She reached home and informed her family, following which a complaint was lodged against the accused on Friday evening, the SP said.

According to the PTI, the accused has been arrested, and a case registered under Section 65/2 (punishment for rape in certain cases) of the BNS and under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

The police officer said the girl has been taken to a hospital for medical examination, the news agency reported on Sunday.

Meanwhile, a 60-year-old man was arrested in Assam's Lakhimpur district for allegedly raping a five-year-old girl, police said on Saturday.

The incident happened in the Harmati area on Friday evening, they said.

"The accused allegedly raped the minor in his shop. We are ascertaining the details of the case," a police officer said.

The girl was found inside the shop by her mother, who informed the police.

She was admitted to a local hospital, police said.

(with PTI inputs)