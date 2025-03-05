Mumbai Customs seize drugs, gold dust worth over Rs 11 crore at airport

The Mumbai Customs officials intercepted a 93-year-old passenger and a passenger from Uganda based on specific intelligence about drugs and gold smuggling respectively, the officials said

The passenger purged 100 capsules (above) containing a crumbled white substance, suspected to be cocaine. Pic/Customs dept

Mumbai Customs on Wednesday said that it conducted two operations at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International (CSMI) Airport and successfully seized 1.18 kilograms of suspected cocaine and 485 grams of gold dust between March 2 and March 3.

In an official statement, the Mumbai Customs said that on March 2, 2025, based on a routine profiling check, Customs officers intercepted a passenger arriving from Uganda. The passenger appeared to be nervous during questioning and later admitted to ingesting capsules containing a white substance believed to be narcotics.

The officials said that after a medical examination, the passenger was kept under the supervision of a judicial magistrate. Over the next three days, the passenger purged 100 capsules containing a crumbled white substance, totaling 1.18 kilograms of suspected cocaine. The estimated value of the seized drugs is Rs 11.8 crore.

The officials are further investigating the matter under provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, the officials said.

The statement said that in an another case on March 3, the Mumbai Customs officials intercepted a 93-year-old passenger based on specific intelligence about gold smuggling. The elderly passenger was found to be concealing 485 grams of 24-carat gold dust, worth approximately Rs 40 lakh, in the clothes he was wearing. The gold was seized under the provisions of the Customs Act, 1962.