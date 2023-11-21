Mumbai: Day after body found in bag, Kurla cops seek clues to identify woman

Police distribute woman’s photo, speak to religious places nearby, and comb missing persons’ cases; cause of death remains unclear

A day after finding the body of a woman stuffed inside a suitcase near Kurla, the police are yet to identify the person. The woman’s picture has been circulated in the area where the bag was found and missing persons’ reports with police stations are being verified. While a post-mortem was conducted on Monday, it did not reveal the cause of death. Forensic experts have reserved their opinion.

The suitcase was spotted by a passerby around 12.20 am on November 19 at Shanti Nagar on CST Road. The suitcase was kept inside the barricade of a Metro construction site. The police found the body along with a rosary around the woman’s neck.

“The woman was wearing a T-shirt and track pants. She also had a rosary around her neck. A primary inspection suggests that the woman must not have been killed more than 24 hours before the body was discovered,” said an officer from Kurla police. “We have registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) in connection with the incident,” the officer added. The post-mortem was conducted at Rajawadi hospital where the samples of viscera have been preserved. Experts believe the woman is aged between 20 and 30 years and was dumped just a few hours after being killed. Although the cause of death has not been determined, there are strangulation marks on the woman’s neck.

Apart from circulating the woman’s picture, the police are also making enquiries at religious places to identify her. “So far, no one has claimed to know the woman,” said another officer from Kurla police station. “We have some leads and we are pursuing them. We believe we will crack the case soon,” said DCP (Zone V) Manoj Patil.

The crime branch units are also investigating the case parallelly.

