Mumbai: DRDO scientist arrested for sending crucial intel to Pakistan

A scientist employed at India's esteemed Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has been arrested by the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) on charges of allegedly providing crucial information to a Pakistani intelligence operative that could potentially endanger India's national security.

Maharashtra ATS chief Sadanand Date confirmed the arrest of Pradeep Kurulkar, a director at a DRDO research unit based in Pune. Kurulkar has been accused of being in contact with the intelligence unit of Pakistan, providing crucial information since September 2022. The suspicious activity was initially noticed by DRDO officials who informed the Maharashtra ATS.

The ATS started keeping tabs on Kurulkar while the DRDO conducted an internal probe, leading to a complaint being filed with the anti-terrorism agency in Maharashtra. Based on the complaint, Kurulkar was arrested on Thursday under various sections of the Official Secrets Act and remanded to ATS custody till May 9.

Investigators have discovered that Kurulkar communicated with Pakistani intelligence agents via WhatsApp calls, voice messages and video calls, during which he shared some crucial details that may endanger India's national security. Officials are currently examining Kurulkar's mobile phones and other electronic devices to determine the extent of the information he provided and to ascertain whether he received any financial benefits.

Meanwhile, sources suggest that Kurulkar was honey-trapped by Pakistan's intelligence agencies, with some of their operatives pretending to be women and sending him explicit images. Kurulkar, assuming that he was speaking to women genuinely interested in him, engaged with them and some of these video conversations were recorded. Later, he was threatened that his personal details would be leaked and the Indian authorities would be informed about these communications unless he shared specific information.

According to an officer, Kurulkar got scared and started sharing specific information that could compromise national security.