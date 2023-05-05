Mumbai: 25-year-old loses leg trying to board running train

Quick-thinking station master ensured he was in ambulance within 6 minutes of friend pulling chain

File pic

A 25-year-old catering firm employee, Ajay Singh, lost his right leg while attempting to board a moving train around 11.54 pm on Tuesday at Kandivli railway station. However, the swift actions of the station master and staffers who witnessed the incident helped save the youth’s life.

According to the police, Ajay Singh hails from Maliya village in Punjab’s Amritsar district but resides at Sion Koliwada and works for Mini Punjab Catering Service Pvt Ltd with his elder brother Gurjan Singh. After attending his engagement ceremony in Punjab, he caught a train to Mumbai and arrived at Borivli station on Tuesday night along with his friends Joban Singh and Manjal Singh.

The victim Ajay Singh

After disembarking, the trio caught an Andheri-bound slow train.

Singh said, “We were sitting in the luggage compartment. As Ajay got thirsty, he got down when the train halted at Kandivli station to buy water. After a few minutes, the train began to move and Singh chased it in a bid to board it. He accidentally slipped and fell in the gap between the train and platform. I screamed and pulled the chain and the train eventually halted.”

On seeing the mishap unfold, the Kandivli railway station master, Ashfaque Shaikh, swung into action. Aided by a sweeper and woman GRP constable, he carried Ajay Singh on a stretcher from platform 2 to 1 via a foot overbridge. Once they reached the ticket counter in the west, Ajay Singh was put in an ambulance which ferried him to Shatabdi hospital.

Ashfaque Shaikh, Kandivli railway station master

As he had arrived in the nick of time, doctors managed to provide emergency treatment. They then referred Ajay Singh to JJ hospital to treat his left leg, which was badly injured at the thigh.

“We informed Singh’s elder brother. He is with him in the hospital. The doctor said that the condition of his left leg is terrible. They are trying to save it but if they don’t succeed, they will have to amputate,” said Joban Singh.

Shaikh, the station master, said, “The victim was dragged nearly 20 to 30 metres along with the train. One leg was severed while the other was badly injured. The sweeper, constable and victim’s friends helped get him to platform 1. Within six minutes of the friend pulling the chain, we put the victim in the ambulance and cleared the train for movement.”

