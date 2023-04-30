Mumbai: Body of Kandivali man who drowned in Beas arrives in city

The deceased has been identified as Haresh Nagindas Shah, a resident of Satguru Society on Lady Fatima Road in Kandiali West. Shah was river rafting with seven others, when their raft capsized

The body of a 61-year-old Kandivli resident and garment businessman, who drowned in the Beas river, near Chharuru village of Kullu district in Himachal Pradesh on Friday, was brought in to Mumbai on Saturday, where his final rites were carried out.

According to local sources, all the tourists fell into the water, but Shah drowned. He was rushed to a local hospital where he was declared dead. Shah’s body was taken to Delhi via road and later flown into Mumbai.

Speaking to mid-day, a relative said that Shah was running a garment shop at Mangaldas Market. “Shah decided to go on vacation to Himachal Pradesh with his wife Kiran and friends. They booked an eight-day-long tour of Kulu Manali,” he says, adding that Shah had been hesitant to go river rafting, but others convinced him to join them. “The primary post-mortem report revealed that there were no injuries on the body. He died due to drowning.”