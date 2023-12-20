The DRI Mumbai busted a drug trafficking attempt by a woman, an Ugandan national and seized cocaine worth Rs 8 crore in the operation

Representational Pic/File

Listen to this article Mumbai: DRI busts drug trafficking attempt, Ugandan woman arrested with cocaine worth over Rs 8 crore x 00:00

Key Highlights Share:





The DRI Mumbai busted a drug trafficking attempt by a woman, an Ugandan national The DRI seized cocaine worth Rs 8 crore in the operation The Ugandan national was arrested at Mumbai Airport

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) Mumbai busted a drug trafficking attempt by a woman, an Ugandan national and seized cocaine worth Rs 8 crore in the operation, the ANI reported on Wednesday.

According to an official statement released by the DRI, the Ugandan national was arrested at Mumbai Airport on December 19 and sent to judicial custody, as per the ANI.

ADVERTISEMENT

The statement said that she adopted a unique modus operandi to smuggle narcotic substances. She concealed them inside her hair wig and undergarment worn by her.

"In the operation conducted in the early hours of December 19, officers of DRI, Mumbai Zonal Unit recovered a total of 890 grams of cocaine valued at Rs 8.9 crores approximately, in the illicit market, from a female Ugandan national. The female passenger was bringing drugs into the country by concealing the same inside the hair wig and bra pads worn by her," DRI Mumbai said in a press release, according to the ANI.

The contraband was seized under the provisions of the NDPS Act 1985.

The DRI as a drugs enforcement agency has busted numerous modus operandi ranging from concealment methods like sanitary pads concealment, liquid cocaine in whisky bottles, black cocaine, cocaine in moisturizer bottles etc.

Meanwhile, in an another incident, the DRI Mumbai, nabbed a man, an Indian national, suspected of smuggling narcotics into the country, the officials said on Monday.

Cocaine found in the operation was seized by the officials. It weighs approximately 4 kilos and is worth Rs 40 crore, the officials said.

The suspect, who had recently arrived from Sierra Leone, was meticulously identified and intercepted at a hotel near Mumbai Airport. Intensive efforts led to the discovery of two concealed packets containing a white powdery substance during a thorough examination of the suspect's luggage in his hotel room. The ingenious concealment was found in both the upper and lower compartments of the suspect's trolley bag, they said.

“The travel documents in possession of the suspect indicated that the bag had accompanied him throughout his journey from Sierra Leone to Mumbai. Upon testing with a field testing kit, the recovered powdery substance tested positive for cocaine, a narcotic drug covered under the NDPS Act, 1985. The seized drugs are being processed under the provisions of the NDPS Act, 1985, and the accused has been promptly arrested and remanded to judicial custody,” an officials said.

An investigation is underway to locate and apprehend key members of the alleged drug syndicate. The successful operation highlights the DRI's capabilities as an enforcement agency, adept at dismantling various modus operandi employed in drug trafficking, the official said.

“The agency's dedication and round-the-clock availability ensure swift responses to emerging situations, fostering a more effective and proactive approach to maintaining public safety and combating criminal activities,” the DRI said in a statement.

(with ANI inputs)

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!