In a significant operation, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Mumbai Zonal Unit, successfully intercepted a 40-feet container at Nhava Sheva port on December 4th.

Pic/DRI

Listen to this article DRI Mumbai unit foils massive cigarette smuggling attempt valued at Rs 14.67 cr x 00:00

In a significant operation, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Mumbai Zonal Unit, successfully intercepted a 40-feet container at Nhava Sheva port on December 4th. The operation, driven by carefully developed intelligence, uncovered a bold attempt to smuggle a substantial quantity of cigarettes, estimated at approximately Rs. 14.67 Crores.

Upon examination of the container on December 5th, officers from the DRI Mumbai Zonal Unit discovered a significant discrepancy. "Contrary to the declared item in the shipping documents, the entire container was densely packed with cigarettes," revealed an official from DRI.

ADVERTISEMENT

The timely intervention by the DRI is believed to have thwarted criminal designs, preventing the potential pilferage of the illicit cargo.

The seized contraband, totaling 86,30,000 sticks of cigarettes, not only poses a threat to public health but also raises concerns about the strain it could put on the country's health infrastructure. Recognizing the detrimental effects of smoking on citizens' well-being, the government imposes higher duties on tobacco-related products. Smuggling such goods not only undermines fiscal regulations but also contributes to the black market, emphasized another DRI official.

Under the relevant provisions of the Customs Act, 1962, the DRI has seized the illicit cargo, signaling a robust stance against those attempting to evade duty and compromise public health. The estimated value of the confiscated cigarettes stands at a staggering Rs. 14.67 Crores.

Also read: Maharashtra: Gang carts away ATM with Rs 26.58 lakh in Latur; hunt on for accused

The ongoing investigation aims to unravel the intricate network behind this smuggling attempt. Authorities suspect the involvement of a well-organized network of smugglers attempting to exploit regulatory loopholes for financial gain, thereby threatening public health and compromising national revenue.

As the investigation progresses, the DRI is expected to collaborate with other relevant agencies to dismantle any broader criminal networks involved in smuggling activities.