Four to five persons, including one wearing a tiger mask, stole Rs 26.58 lakh from an ATM machine in Latur in Maharashtra

Representational Picture/iStock

Listen to this article Maharashtra: Gang carts away ATM with Rs 26.58 lakh in Latur; hunt on for accused x 00:00

Four to five persons, including one wearing a tiger mask, stole Rs 26.58 lakh from an ATM machine in Latur in Maharashtra, a police official said on Saturday.

The incident took place at 1:50am on Friday in Shirur-Tajband on Nanded-Bidar highway, Assistant Inspector Balaji Totewad of Ahmedpur police station said.

ADVERTISEMENT

"They tied the ATM machine with a cord and uprooted it by pulling it with a four wheeler parked by them outside the kiosk. They carted away the ATM with Rs 26.58 lakh in the four wheeler. One person was wearing a tiger mask, while another had a cap, muffler and gloves," he said.

On the complaint of the manager of EPS, the payment technology services firm that owned the ATM, a case has been registered, he said.

"The entire episode has been captured on CCTV. Four teams of the Crime Branch and personnel from the police station have been deployed to solve the case and nab the culprits," Totewad informed.

FIR against six over 'irregularities' in transactions of Maharashtra Tribal Development Corporation

The Thane rural police in Maharashtra have registered a case against six persons, including officials of the Tribal Development Corporation, over alleged irregularities in TDC's transactions worth Rs 1.6 crore, an official said on Saturday.

Also read: ISIS module leader among 15 operatives arrested in Maharashtra, Karnataka: NIA

The official said there was alleged fraud and misappropriation of funds in connection with the procurement of 5,120.86 quintals of food grains, valued at Rs 1.56 crore, and the purchase of pre-used 12,803 tarpaulin sheets worth Rs 4.2 lakh between October 2022 and March 2023.

Based on the complaint of a TDC official from Shahpur, the Kinhavali police on Thursday registered a case under Indian Penal Code sections, including 420 (cheating) and 409 (criminal breach of trust by public, servant), he said, adding that no arrests have been made yet.

The police identified the six accused as Harish Daroda, chairman of the Adivasi Vividh Karyakari Shahakari Sansta at Sakadbav in Shahapur, secretary Sanjay Pandhre, center incharge Jairam Sogir, TDC's regional manager Jawhar Vijay gangurde, deputy regional manager (Shahapur) Avinash Rathod, and commercial inspector Samadhan Nagre. (With inputs from PTI)