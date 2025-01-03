According to the officials, an syndicate of airport personnel working at the duty-free shop in the international transit terminal was allegedly involved in smuggling operations

The recovered gold dust. Pic/ official sources

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) in Mumbai has busted the airport staff allegedly involved in smuggling gold through Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) and recovered 6.05 kilograms of gold dust, valued at approximately Rs 4.84 crore, the officials said on Friday.

The group was allegedly retrieving gold in small batches, consolidating it, and then smuggling it outside the airport premises.

Based on specific intelligence, DRI Mumbai officers intercepted two airport staff members who were transporting the contraband gold outside the airport. During their search, officials recovered five oval-shaped capsules and two packets of gold dust in wax form.

Upon conducting a detailed examination, it was found that the total weight of the gold was 6.05 kg (net weight). The seized gold dust was valued at an estimated Rs 4.84 crore, the officials said.