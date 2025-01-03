Breaking News
Mumbai: Bridges over railway lines are ready, but BMC is yet to build ramps
Mumbai: New Year Party turns fatal as one person gets killed over which song to play
Mumbai: Man hammers girlfriend's father on New Year's Eve
Mumbai weather updates: Changing weather conditions, crackdown on construction activities helps improve AQI
Vasai: Man arrested for raping minor at workplace
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Mumbai DRI nabs airport staffers with 605 kg of gold worth Rs 484 crore

Mumbai: DRI nabs airport staffers with 6.05 kg of gold worth Rs 4.84 crore

Updated on: 03 January,2025 08:27 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Faizan Khan | faizan.khan@mid-day.com

Top

According to the officials, an syndicate of airport personnel working at the duty-free shop in the international transit terminal was allegedly involved in smuggling operations

Mumbai: DRI nabs airport staffers with 6.05 kg of gold worth Rs 4.84 crore

The recovered gold dust. Pic/ official sources

Listen to this article
Mumbai: DRI nabs airport staffers with 6.05 kg of gold worth Rs 4.84 crore
x
00:00

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) in Mumbai has busted the airport staff allegedly involved in smuggling gold through Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) and recovered 6.05 kilograms of gold dust, valued at approximately Rs 4.84 crore, the officials said on Friday.


According to the officials, an alleged syndicate of airport personnel working at the duty-free shop in the international transit terminal was allegedly involved in smuggling operations.


The group was allegedly retrieving gold in small batches, consolidating it, and then smuggling it outside the airport premises.


Based on specific intelligence, DRI Mumbai officers intercepted two airport staff members who were transporting the contraband gold outside the airport. During their search, officials recovered five oval-shaped capsules and two packets of gold dust in wax form.

Upon conducting a detailed examination, it was found that the total weight of the gold was 6.05 kg (net weight). The seized gold dust was valued at an estimated Rs 4.84 crore, the officials said.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

mumbai airport Directorate of Revenue Intelligence mumbai crime news Gold Crime News mumbai news mumbai

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK