Mumbai airport: DRI recovers Rs 11 crore worth cocaine from foreign national's body
Updated on: 31 March,2024 10:08 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

The accused had ingested the drugs via 74 capsules

DRI recovers Rs 11 crore worth cocaine from foreign national's body. Pic/official sources

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Mumbai has seized cocaine worth Rs 11 crores from the body of a Sierra Leone national, who had ingested the drugs via 74 capsules in his body.


Based on specific intelligence, officers of DRI intercepted one Sierra Leone national on suspicion of carrying drugs, at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Mumbai on March 28. On questioning, the passenger admitted to having ingested capsules containing drugs and carrying the same in his body for smuggling into India, officials said.


The passenger was produced before the Magistrate and as per the court order, the accused was admitted to the JJ Hospital, Mumbai. A total of 74 capsules containing 1108 grams of cocaine, valued approximately at Rs 11 crores, were recovered from his body and seized on March 30, under the NDPS Act, 1985. 


The said passenger was arrested under the provisions of the NDPS Act, 1985 and remanded to Judicial Custody. Further investigation is in process, the DRI Mumbai said. 

The recent action is in the view of DRI’s commitment to bust international syndicates involved in illegal smuggling of drugs into India despite the challenges of newer modus operandi being used.

In another action by authorities, gold worth Rs 6.3 crore, electronic goods, and foreign currency that had been illegally brought were seized at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Mumbai in the past five days, officials said on Sunday.

Airport Commissionerate of Mumbai Customs Zone -III has registered 22 cases between Wednesday and Sunday over attempts by passengers to collectively sneak in 10.68 kg of gold and other items. 

One of the passengers had hidden gold dust in wax form in his rectum. In some cases, gold was hidden in a check-in bag, hand bag and padlock. Customs officials also recovered gold jewellery from the passengers. The seized yellow metal was either concealed in clothes or were worn by the passengers. The seizure also included assorted cosmetics. 

(With PTI inputs)

mumbai crime news maharashtra mumbai airport mumbai customs chhatrapati shivaji international airport
