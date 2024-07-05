Breaking News
Budget sops not poll gimmicks, in sync with allocations, says Ajit Pawar
CM Shinde announces Rs 11 crore reward for T20 World Cup-winning Indian team
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: Traffic advisory issued by Mumbai Police
Maharashtra: Detention centre for foreign nationals to come up in Navi Mumbai
Over 60 missing phone complaints filed with Mumbai Police
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Mumbai DRI seizes 8 MTs of Red Sanders wood valuing Rs 79 crores

Mumbai: DRI seizes 8 MTs of Red Sanders wood valuing Rs 7.9 crores

Updated on: 05 July,2024 09:45 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Faizan Khan | faizan.khan@mid-day.com

Top

Red sanders is a protected species under CITES convention and export of the same is prohibited under the Customs Act, 1962

Mumbai: DRI seizes 8 MTs of Red Sanders wood valuing Rs 7.9 crores

The seized Red Sanders wood

Listen to this article
Mumbai: DRI seizes 8 MTs of Red Sanders wood valuing Rs 7.9 crores
x
00:00

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on Friday said that it has seized around 8 MTs of Red Sanders wood near Mumbai valuing approximately Rs 7.9 crores in the illicit market.


In an official statement the DRI said that on basis of specific intelligence, the officers of DRI, Mumbai Zonal Unit mounted surveillance on a syndicate attempting to smuggle Red Sanders wood out of India by declaring the same as Granite marble slabs.


The officials said that discreet watch was kept on loading of the contraband in the container. Once the goods entered the Nhava Sheva port (JNPT) for export, the container was intercepted. On examination, it was found that 6 tons of Red Sanders were concealed behind the polished granite slabs and cement bricks.


Red sanders is a protected species under CITES convention and export of the same is prohibited under the Customs Act, 1962.

"Based on the inputs gathered, follow up actions were initiated at Maharashtra's Ahmednagar, Nashik and Hyderabad. A search was conducted at a godown in Nashik, wherein 2 MTs Red Sanders were seized which were also supposed to be exported in coming days. The 6 MTs of red sanders seized at Nhava Sheva Port were stored and removed for export from the same godown. The IEC holder and the transporters were also successfully intercepted during the follow up action," an official said.

The DRI said that total approximately 8 MTs of Red Sanders having illicit market value of approximately Rs 7.9 crores were seized under the relevant provisions of the Customs Act

Five members of the cartel including the exporter, the commission broker, the godown manager and the transporter were arrested. They have been remanded to judicial custody, the agency said.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

mumbai mumbai crime news Directorate of Revenue Intelligence maharashtra India news national news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK