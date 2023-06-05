Maharashtra: DRI seizes gold worth Rs 6.21 cr at Mumbai airport; four held

The DRI made the seizures and arrests in two separate operations on Saturday, the official said

Representational Pic

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai arrested four people and seized more than 10 kg of gold worth Rs 6.21 crore, an official said on Monday, reported the PTI.

A team of the DRI intercepted two passengers who arrived in Mumbai from Sharjah in an Air India Express flight following a tip-off, he said, according to the PTI.

The duo had concealed eight 24K gold bars with foreign markings, weighing 8 kg, in their clothes around their waist, he said.

During interrogation, DRI officials found out about another aide of the accused passengers and apprehended him, the official said, adding that the seized gold bars were worth Rs 4.98 crore.

Similarly on the same day, an Indian national travelling from Dubai was caught with 24K gold wires, the official said.

The accused had hidden these wires under metal strips in 56 women's purses, he said.

The DRI recovered 2.05 kg of gold wires worth Rs 1.23 crore from the accused, the official said.

The accused was directly involved in the planning and execution of the crime, he added.

In a similar kind of an incident last month, the Mumbai airport customs had in May seized over 4.2 kg of gold dust worth Rs 2.28 crores from an Indian national, an official said.

As per the official, the gold dust was recovered from an Indian national arriving from Muscat.

The Mumbai Airport Customs seized over 4.2 Kg gold dust valued at Rs 2.28 Crores from an Indian national arriving from Muscat. Gold dust was concealed in meticulously stitched pockets inside the jeans, undergarments and knee caps worn by the passenger, the official said.

Earlier, officials informed that Mumbai Airport Customs booked 55 cases of smuggling of foreign-origin cigarettes and seized around 9,36,700 cigarettes in the month of April. The cigarettes seized by the customs were valued at Rs 41 Lakhs.

During the month of April 2023, Mumbai Airport Customs booked 55 cases of smuggling of foreign-origin cigarettes and seized around 9,36,700 cigarettes valued at Rs 41 Lakhs, read a tweet from Mumbai Customs.

(with PTI inputs)