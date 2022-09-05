Breaking News
Mumbai: Driver of ATM cash filing van flees away with money in Goregaon, cops launch manhunt

Updated on: 05 September,2022 06:01 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Samiullah Khan | samiullah.khan@mid-day.com

The accused made away with Rs 3.5 crore, police sources said.

ATM cash van that was found abandoned by the police. Pic- Samiullah Khan


The Mumbai Police have launched a manhunt for a driver of an ATM cash-filling van who sped away with the van and cash in it on Monday afternoon.


According to the police sources, the incident took place when the cash-filling van had reached to fill money at the Union Bank in Goregaon west. While the staff was busy depositing the cash in the ATM, the driver identified as Uday Bhan Singh escaped with the van that had money. The staff upon returning back to the spot where the cash van was parked could not find it. They then checked the GPS tracker and learnt that the Van was moving towards Piramal Nagar area.



The matter was immediately reported to the Goregaon Police which swung into action and alerted the nearby police stations. The senior officials from the north region of the Mumbai Police reached the spot for further investigations.

The police managed to trace and recover the van from a deserted place at Piramal Nagar area in Goregaon west but the driver is still absconding.

The accused made away with Rs 2.80 crore cash, sources said. They added, Singh had joined the company as a driver some two months ago. 

