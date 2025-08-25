Court also imposes fine of Rs 1 lakh; police welcome conviction of ‘repeat offender’ named in 10 cases; according to the police, the convict was arrested in 2022, during a raid by the Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC), the Bandra Unit of the Mumbai police

A notorious drug peddler from Mahim has been sentenced to 15 years of rigorous imprisonment and fined Rs 1 lakh by a Mumbai Special Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Court for possession of a commercial quantity of mephedrone (MD).

According to the police, the convict, Sameer Bachhir Shaikh alias Sameer Panhale, 32, a resident of Mahim, was arrested in 2022, during a raid by the Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC), the Bandra Unit of the Mumbai police. The team intercepted Shaikh and seized 110 gram of MD, valued at approximately R16.5 lakh, from his possession. “Shaikh is a habitual offender with 10 criminal cases, including theft, assault, and previous narcotics offences, registered at Mahim police station. Despite repeated arrests, he had continued his activities in the area,” a police officer told mid-day.

After a detailed trial, a Special NDPS Court on Friday convicted Shaikh under sections 8(c) and 22(c) of the NDPS Act. The court awarded him 15 years rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 1 lakh, ruling that failure to pay the amount would add another six months of imprisonment.

“The case was built on strong evidence, including seizure panchanamas, forensic laboratory reports, and testimonies of the raiding officers,” the officer added. Police officials welcomed the conviction, calling it a significant step against Mumbai’s narcotics network.