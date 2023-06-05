Mumbai: Drugs worth over Rs 1 crore seized by police, two including foreign national held

The Mumbai Police said that on June 4, the Ghatkopar Unit of the Anti Narcotics Cell of Mumbai Crime Branch had received a tip-off regarding a man in south Mumbai. The officials began to work on the tip-off and found that a suspect from the south Mumbai area was in possession of Mephedrone drugs

The accused in police custody. Pic/ Mumbai Police sources

Mumbai Police on Monday said that its Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) has made a seizure of drugs worth over Rs 1 crore and nabbed two people including a foreign national.

The police said that on June 4, the Ghatkopar Unit of the ANC of the Mumbai Crime Branch had received a tip-off regarding a man in south Mumbai. The officials began to work on the tip-off and found that a suspect from the south Mumbai area was in possession of Mephedrone drugs.

Accordingly, a team of officials from the Ghatkopar Unit of the ANC detained the suspect- aged around 58-year-old and upon checking him, the officials found him in possession of 100 grams of Mephedrone drugs, the police said.

An official said that his interrogations on procurement of the drugs led to information on a foreign national, a citizen of Nigeria. The team of officials laid a trap and nabbed the suspect from Nalasopara area. He was also found in possession of the drugs.

The police said that a total of 405 grams of Mephedrone drugs were found on the Nigerian suspect and after nabbing him a total of 505 grams of Mephedrone drugs were recovered from both the suspects. The total value of the seized drugs is around 1.01 crore, the official said.

While scanning the past records of the suspects, it was found that the 58-year-old man who was arrested from south Mumbai had previous cases registered against him by the NCB, Mumbai, Sakinaka and Pydhonie police stations.

"Both the accused were booked under relevant sections of the NDPS Act and were placed under arrest by the Mumbai Crime Branch's ANC," an official said.

The action comes days after the Ghatkopar ANC had nabbed two suspects from Sion area in Mumbai and recovered drugs worth Rs 11.60 from them.

The police had then said that on May 23 night around 9:20 pm, the Ghatkopar Anti-Narcotics Cell unit was on its routine patrolling when the police officials spotted two suspicious men standing outside a building in Sion. The officials in presence of two witnesses checked the duo and found that they were allegedly in possession of Mephedrone drugs.

The police officials had seized 54 grams of Mephedrone valuing around Rs 11.60 lakh, the police said.