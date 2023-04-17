Mumbai: Duo arrested from Ahmedabad six years after duping Andheri businessman

Four accused are still on the run and police has launched an operation to arrest them

The accused after their arrest

Mumbai police has arrested a duo after six years in a case of cheating a cloth merchant of Rs 2.6 crores. The accused were arrested from Ahmedabad in Gujarat and have been identified as Ulhas Joshi and Mahendra Chaudhary.

Policemen disguised as cloth traders stayed in Ahmedabad in the search of the accused for more than one and half month. Last week the duo was nabbed and brought to Mumbai, police said.

The complainant is a cloth merchant, a resident of Andheri in Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation area.

Police sources said that six people including Ulhas and Chaudhary used to visit the complainant and buy fabric. After gaining trust they purchased raw fabric worth rupees 2.6 crores in the year 2017 and never showed up again.

The accused bought the raw fabric from the complainant and approached Joshi who refused to pay and escaped. He approached the MIDC police station and registered the complaint, said an officer of the MIDC police station.

A police official said that under the guidance of DCP Maheshwar Reddy Zone 10, investigation was launched. A police team was framed under the leadership of senior inspector Satish Gaikwad. Gaikwad along with his team traced the accused in Ahmedabad but they were not aware of their exact whereabouts.

After taking the help of locals, they approached Joshi by posing as clothes and fabric merchant and caught him in Ahmedabad on April 14. Subsequently, Chaudhary was held on April 15 and the duo was brought to Mumbai.

During the investigation, it has been revealed that Joshi had purchased land and flats in the village with fraudulent money. In the investigation of the two, the names of other absconding accused have come to light. Police has launched a search operation to arrest them, Gaikwad said.