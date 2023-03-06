Mumbai: Eight booked for cheating at police recruitment drive in city

The incident took place on Friday at the police training ground at Marol, where a recruitment drive for the post of constables was underway, an official said

Representational Pic

An offence has been registered against eight persons for allegedly cheating during the physical test at the Mumbai police's recruitment drive, an official said on Monday.

The incident took place on Friday at the police training ground at Marol, where a recruitment drive for the post of constables was underway, the official said.

The accused has to take part in a 1,600 meter run to clear the physical test and were provided tags for it. The accused allegedly exchanged these tags among themselves while registering for the test and an examiner noticed this, he said.

The local police were informed and an offence under section 420 (cheating) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code was registered against eight persons on Saturday, the official said.

Meanwhile, the Powai police registered an FIR against two candidates who cheated to get more marks in the physical exam during the drive at Marol. The police said only one of the two used both the cards with a chip that calculates candidates’ running time. The duo have been disqualified.

According to the police, on March 1 the candidates were to get tested in running and short put. Police Inspector Rajendra Kalbhor, attached to the Local Arms at Worli, was present to check all candidates’ records. He is the complainant in the case. To check the running timing, the recruitment drive officials use the chip cards.

The candidates completed the 100 metres, 800 metres and 1,600 metres and shot put exam. However, their running times for the 1,600 metres race were exactly the same at 3 minutes 42 seconds.

The Powai police registered the FIR against them under IPC Sections 419 (cheating by personation), 420 (cheating) and 34 (common intention). The candidates were also disqualified from the police recruitment drive.

(with PTI inputs)