One of the seized turtles

Mumbai Customs on Tuesday said that two passengers were held at the Mumbai airport for alleged wildlife smuggling after the officials seized exotic turtles from them.

In an official statement, the Mumbai Customs said that the officials at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMI) intercepted two passengers arriving from Bangkok, uncovering a wildlife smuggling attempt involving 12 exotic turtles. The endangered reptiles were found hidden in a sophisticated manner, concealed inside rectangular plastic boxes buried beneath food packets in the passengers' trolley bags.

Upon inspection, the officials discovered a total of eight Japanese Pond Turtles (Mauremys Japonica) and four Scorpion Mud Turtles, also known as Red Cheek Mud Turtles (Kinosternon scorpioides). Both species are listed under Appendix II of the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES) and Schedule IV of India's newly amended Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, which imposes strict regulations on the trade and transportation of endangered wildlife, the statement said.

"The Wildlife Crime Control Bureau (WCCB) – Western Region, Navi Mumbai, immediately took action upon identifying the species. The exotic turtles were carefully handed over to airline staff for repatriation to their country of origin, as per international wildlife protection protocols," the statement said.

It said that the officials have initiated legal proceedings against the two passengers under the provisions of the Customs Act, 1962, and the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.

"The two suspects have been arrested and are currently in custody for violating multiple laws related to wildlife trafficking," the officials said.