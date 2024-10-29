Breaking News
Updated on: 29 October,2024 07:02 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Prasun Choudhari | mailbag@mid-day.com

According to the customs department, a total of 1.915 kilograms of gold valued at approximately Rs 1.39 crore was seized over the course of two separate cases on October 28-29 respectively

The seized gold

The Mumbai Customs on Tuesday said that in a significant crackdown on gold smuggling, officials at Mumbai airport seized gold worth Rs 1.39 crore which was found to be concealed in wax, innerwear, socks, etc and an airport staffer was among two people held in the matter.


According to the customs department, a total of 1.915 kilograms of gold valued at approximately Rs 1.39 crore was seized over the course of two separate cases on October 28-29 respectively.


The officials said that the seizure carried out by the Air Intelligence Unit (AIU), which has been closely monitoring transit passengers suspected of smuggling gold and transferring contraband to airport staff.


"In a coordinated effort, officers intercepted a contractual staff member working at the airport who was allegedly involved in facilitating the smuggling operation," an official said.

Explaining the details of the seizures, the customs said, in the first case, AIU officers apprehended the staff member after an international transit passenger handed over a stash of 24KT gold dust concealed in wax. The total gross weight of this contraband was 1,323 grams, with a net weight of 1,260 grams, provisionally valued at Rs 91.51 lakh. The gold was ingeniously hidden in the staff member's socks and tied around their waist under their innerwear.

The arrested airport staffer has been charged under the Customs Act, 1962, as authorities continue to investigate the wider smuggling network, it said.

In a second incident, customs officials intercepted a passenger arriving from Dubai who was found carrying four pieces of 24KT gold dust concealed within their body cavity. The smuggled gold had a gross weight of 688 grams and a net weight of 655 grams, with a provisional value of Rs 47.57 lakh, the officials said.

