Emotional support dogs return to Mumbai airport to ease passenger stress

The trained canine companions are experts in sensing and responding to moods, offering unconditional love and comfort like no other. Engaging with these furry friends offers a soothing respite, allowing passengers to find their travel anxiety melting away, a Mumbai airport statement said

The therapy animals have been popular with travelers since their initial introduction at Mumbai airport during the Covid period. Pic/Sources

Mumbai airport has reintroduced its emotional support dog initiative, a measure designed to bring comfort to passengers, the officials said on Monday.

The initiative will be active from 3 pm to 11 pm every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, will see specially trained dogs stationed at the airport, they said.

While airport officials have not directly linked the program's return to the recent wave of bomb threats against Indian airlines, experts see it as a positive step in addressing the heightened anxiety observed among travelers.

In the past 15 days, 402 bomb threats have disrupted operations and heightened security measures for multiple Indian airlines and airports. The increased tension, according to mental health professionals, has led to a notable rise in passenger stress levels.

Experts widely support the decision, viewing it as beneficial not only for reducing general travel stress but also as a means of alleviating specific anxieties triggered by recent events.

“These dogs are a great way to calm nervous travelers,” said a senior psychologist specialising in anxiety and trauma.

“They provide a sense of companionship and comfort, which is particularly valuable in today’s environment of heightened security,” the psychologist said.

The therapy animals have been popular with travelers since their initial introduction at Mumbai airport during the Covid period. The emotional support dogs were later retracted due to social distancing norms during that time.

"From Friday to Sunday, between 1500 hrs and 2300 hrs, these lovable emotional support companions will be waiting to greet travelers in the Terminal 2 Departures area, including Domestic Level 3 and after immigration. These trained canine companions are experts in sensing and responding to moods, offering unconditional love and comfort like no other. Engaging with these furry friends offers a soothing respite, allowing passengers to find their travel anxiety melting away. This initiative will infuse the airport environment with cheer and surprise, recognizing that air travel can be tiresome and stressful for some passengers," said Mumbai airport in a statement.