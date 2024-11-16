Breaking News
Maharashtra elections 2024: Liquor, cash worth Rs 546.84 cr seized
Mumbai: Fiancée, family booked for man’s suicide on Facebook Live
Maharashtra elections 2024: FIR against click-happy cop for pic of ballot paper
Mumbai: ‘Mom’ robs actor’s wife out of nearly Rs 1 lakh via texts
Mumbai: ‘Walkability a constant fight for space and safety’
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Mumbai Fiance family booked for mans suicide on Facebook Live

Mumbai: Fiancée, family booked for man’s suicide on Facebook Live

Updated on: 17 November,2024 07:13 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Shirish Vaktania | mailbag@mid-day.com

Top

Govandi-based CA had accused them of false charges of sexual harassment

Mumbai: Fiancée, family booked for man’s suicide on Facebook Live

Sandeep Paswan died by suicide on September 17

Listen to this article
Mumbai: Fiancée, family booked for man’s suicide on Facebook Live
x
00:00

Two months after chartered accountant Sandeep Paswan died by suicide in Deonar after taking to Facebook Live to blame his fiancée and her family, the police registered an FIR against them. Paswan, 33, had accused them of mentally torturing him and making false accusations of molestation against him. The victim was a resident of Govandi. 


On September 17, he went live on Facebook and spoke about how he was allegedly cheated by his fiancée on the pretext of marriage and later framed in a false sexual harassment case. His family members saw the video and informed the police, but before the cops could get there, Paswan had died. 


His brother, Deepak Paswan, said, “In 2018, my brother was in Kolkata for his studies and a relative sent him a marriage proposal from Mumbai. My brother met the girl, they exchanged phone numbers and decided to get married. In 2021-22, Sandeep called me and said he is shifting to Mumbai as his fiancée had found him a job there at a pharma company.”


“Sandeep gave her Rs 12.5 lakh to purchase a flat where they would live after their wedding. But after he gave the money, his fiancée’s behaviour changed. They [her family] cancelled the marriage. She [his ex-fiancée returned R7 lakh but refused to return the rest,” added Deepak. 

In June, when Paswan asked them for his money, they allegedly registered a false case of molestation against him at Nehru Nagar police station. Deepak added, “I need justice for my brother. The police should arrest the woman and her family members. This is a gang that is targeting innocent people and looting them on the pretext of marriage.”

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

deonar suicide facebook mumbai police mumbai crime news mumbai mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK