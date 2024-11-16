Govandi-based CA had accused them of false charges of sexual harassment

Sandeep Paswan died by suicide on September 17

Listen to this article Mumbai: Fiancée, family booked for man’s suicide on Facebook Live x 00:00

Two months after chartered accountant Sandeep Paswan died by suicide in Deonar after taking to Facebook Live to blame his fiancée and her family, the police registered an FIR against them. Paswan, 33, had accused them of mentally torturing him and making false accusations of molestation against him. The victim was a resident of Govandi.

ADVERTISEMENT

On September 17, he went live on Facebook and spoke about how he was allegedly cheated by his fiancée on the pretext of marriage and later framed in a false sexual harassment case. His family members saw the video and informed the police, but before the cops could get there, Paswan had died.

His brother, Deepak Paswan, said, “In 2018, my brother was in Kolkata for his studies and a relative sent him a marriage proposal from Mumbai. My brother met the girl, they exchanged phone numbers and decided to get married. In 2021-22, Sandeep called me and said he is shifting to Mumbai as his fiancée had found him a job there at a pharma company.”

“Sandeep gave her Rs 12.5 lakh to purchase a flat where they would live after their wedding. But after he gave the money, his fiancée’s behaviour changed. They [her family] cancelled the marriage. She [his ex-fiancée returned R7 lakh but refused to return the rest,” added Deepak.

In June, when Paswan asked them for his money, they allegedly registered a false case of molestation against him at Nehru Nagar police station. Deepak added, “I need justice for my brother. The police should arrest the woman and her family members. This is a gang that is targeting innocent people and looting them on the pretext of marriage.”