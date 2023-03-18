Breaking News
Mumbai: Five arrested with narcotic substances worth Rs 48 lakh

Updated on: 18 March,2023 09:39 PM IST  |  Mumbai
The police recovered 1.62 kg of charas, 353 gm of ganja and other materials used for gambling during the raid

Mumbai: Five arrested with narcotic substances worth Rs 48 lakh

Image used for representational purpose. Pic/iStock


Five persons were arrested on Saturday for alleged possession of narcotic substances worth Rs 48 lakh in suburban Santacruz here, police said.


Acting on a tip-off, the Mumbai police's crime branch conducted a raid at Rodrix Chawl and apprehended the accused, an official said.



The police recovered 1.62 kg of charas, 353 gm of ganja and other materials used for gambling during the raid, he said, adding that the total value of the seized contraband was Rs 48 lakh.


The accused were arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and produced before a court, the official said.

In a separate case, two peddlers arrested during a drug bust in Mumbai shipped naroctics and medicines to Australia and the United Kingdom, Mumbai Police informed on Saturday.

Earlier, on March 16, Mumbai Police's Anti-Extortion Cell said to have recovered 15.743 Kg of Ketamine drug, worth Rs 8 crore, from the Andheri area, adding that two persons were arrested in connection with the haul.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

