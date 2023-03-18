Breaking News
Mumbai: Peddlers held during drug bust shipped narcotics to Australia, UK, say police

Updated on: 18 March,2023 09:38 AM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI

Further, according to the police, the peddlers sent drugs and medicines to Australia and the UK through couriers

Representative Image


Two peddlers arrested during a drug bust in Mumbai shipped naroctics and medicines to Australia and the United Kingdom, Mumbai Police informed on Saturday.


Further, according to the police, the peddlers sent drugs and medicines to Australia and the UK through couriers.



Earlier, on March 16, Mumbai Police's Anti-Extortion Cell said to have recovered 15.743 Kg of Ketamine drug, worth Rs 8 crore, from the Andheri area, adding that two persons were arrested in connection with the haul.


"The arrested accused used to send drugs to Australia and UK through couriers, along with medicines. Every week 10 kgs of Ketamine drug was sent from Mumbai. They used to bring drugs from Gujarat, which was packed along with medicines and shipped abroad," the Mumbai Police said.

Further, according to the police, the initial probe revealed that the smugglers were part of an international syndicate.

"During the initial probe, it was found that these drug smugglers are part of an international syndicate and had come to Mumbai to supply drugs," said an officer of Mumbai police.

Further details are awaited.

