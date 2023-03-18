Breaking News
Mumbai: ‘Why I suspected my niece, went to cops,’ says Lalbaug murder victim’s brother
Mumbai: You can park and travel at these five Metro stations
Mumbai: Infections on the rise, but detections halt
Mumbai: These posh western suburbs are sick and tired of traffic violations
Chunks fall from MSRTC’s Mumbai Central depot ceiling, nobody hurt
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai NCB disposes of 855 kg of seized drugs

Mumbai: NCB disposes of 855 kg of seized drugs

Updated on: 18 March,2023 09:32 AM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Top

NCB Mumbai also initiated a special Anti Drugs Awareness Campaign

Mumbai: NCB disposes of 855 kg of seized drugs

Representative Image


The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Friday disposed of 855.33 kg of seized drugs on its 38th Raising Day, an official said.


NCB Mumbai also initiated a special Anti Drugs Awareness Campaign, he said.



Also Read: Mumbai: Now, BMC says air monitoring units to function post summer


Among other places, it was organized at the CSM Terminus, whose facade was illuminated with the NCB's logo colours and its motto "SAY NO TO DRUGS, YES TO LIFE ". 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

mumbai Narcotics Control Bureau mumbai news news maharashtra

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK