Mumbai: NCB disposes of 855 kg of seized drugs

Representative Image

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Friday disposed of 855.33 kg of seized drugs on its 38th Raising Day, an official said.

NCB Mumbai also initiated a special Anti Drugs Awareness Campaign, he said.

Among other places, it was organized at the CSM Terminus, whose facade was illuminated with the NCB's logo colours and its motto "SAY NO TO DRUGS, YES TO LIFE ".

