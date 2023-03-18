Mumbai: Now, BMC says air monitoring units to function post summer

Officials blame late onsite permissions, a dispute between bidders and one of the contractors for the delay in installation of dust-mitigating units at 5 busy traffic junctions as a pilot project

For the past few months, the air monitoring units under SAFAR have been reflecting higher pollution levels in the city. Pic/Shadab Khan

For all its claims of trying to curb pollution on urgent basis, the BMC has not installed air monitoring units since their purchase nearly two years back. The BMC brought five units worth over Rs 10 crore under the Central government’s Clean Air scheme in 2021. It has not installed even one unit though five sites had been selected for each. Now the civic body says the units will not be ready before June.

For the past few months, the air monitoring units under SAFAR (System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research) have been reflecting higher pollution levels in the city. Generally, the air quality worsens in the winter due to low wind speed, but even after the increase in temperature, the pollution levels have not reduced.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) held an urgent review meeting on Sunday, to control air pollution amid a scheduled meeting of G20 in Mumbai. The BMC formed a committee and on the basis of its report, it will implement certain measures from April 1.

Locations for units selected

Under the Clean Air initiative, local bodies get funds for various environmental-related plans. The BMC had floated tenders for five Continuous Ambient Air Monitoring System (CAAQMS) under the Centre’s National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) in January 2021. The locations for the units were finalised as the move was aimed at getting specific data on air quality and pollution from more areas in the city. The locations for the units were finalised as a pumping station at Ghatkopar, at Shivaji Nagar BMC Hindi School in Govandi, at Sewri Koliwada BMC School, at Charkop maternity home in Kandivli and at Byculla Zoo.

“Though the sites were confirmed, the onsite permissions took time. Even now, installation work at Sewri hasn’t started due to technical issues. The work of construction for the units on the other four sites has started, but the installation of units will take time,” said a BMC official. He added that the units were received by the contractor and they had a target to complete the work on or before February 2023. Deputy Municipal Commissioner Atul Patil said, “Installation is a tedious job and will require time. It will take three months and will be completed by June.”

Need network to monitor

Though there are a few air monitoring units installed by SAFAR, there is a need for a network of air monitoring units to review air quality through the year. The cost of the five units is Rs 10.91 crore and the contract, according to the tender, includes supply, installation of the five stations and five years of maintenance after the completion of three years of warranty. The tender process was completed and sanctioned by the standing committee in August 2021.

A BMC official said that there was a dispute between bidders and one of the contractors went to court, which caused the delay. But even after the BMC made a decision to install the units, the work hasn’t gathered pace. The BMC had planned to install dust mitigating units at five busy traffic junctions as a pilot project. Each of these units are to have one Dust Monitoring System and two Outdoor Dust Mitigation Units. The tentative locations are Mulund West check naka, Eastern Express Highway toll naka, Vashi-Mankhurd toll naka, Kalanagar junction and Dahisar check naka. But even this work is on the slow track.

Rs 10.91 cr

Cost of the five units bought in 2021