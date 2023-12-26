Mumbai: Four arrested in firing at Chunabhatti

Police solve case in eight hours, say rivalry behind the shootout in crowded area on Sunday

Police at the spot of the shootout. Pic/Rajesh Gupta

Four people were arrested by Mumbai Police within eight hours The accused and the deceased man have had criminal backgrounds The incident occurred at around 3.30 pm on Sunday

Four people were arrested by Mumbai Police within eight hours after they allegedly shot dead a rival criminal in crowded Chunabhatti area by firing at least 16 rounds, a police officer said on Monday. The accused and the deceased man have had criminal backgrounds.

The incident, reminiscent of the old days of gang wars in the metropolis, occurred at around 3.30 pm on Sunday, leaving one Sumit Yerunkar dead. Four residents of Azad Galli locality in Chunabhatti, including a minor girl, were injured in the indiscriminate firing.

Following the incident, Mumbai Police formed nine teams and nabbed the accused within eight hours on Sunday night, a Chunabhatti police officer said. The accused men have been identified as Sagar Sawant, 36, Sunil alias Sunny Balaram Patil, 37, Narendra alias Narya Gajanan Patil, 42, and Ashutosh alias Babu Devidas Gavand, 25, all residents of Chunabhatti.

“The four accused and Yerunkar are old rivals. On Sunday, an argument broke out between him and the four accused over a petty issue, leading to firing,” the police officer said. Police are interrogating the accused to identify the firearm supplier. The accused are charged with murder and other sections of the Arms Act. A court remanded them in police custody, the official said, adding that further investigation is underway.

