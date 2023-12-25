Breaking News
Mumbai: One shot dead in Chunabhatti, criminal rivalry suspected

Updated on: 25 December,2023 06:52 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Apoorva Agashe | mailbag@mid-day.com

4, including minor, injured in violence; police launch investigation into incident

Mumbai: One shot dead in Chunabhatti, criminal rivalry suspected

The deceased Sumit Yerunkar; (right) Police on the spot. Pics/Rajesh Gupta

Mumbai: One shot dead in Chunabhatti, criminal rivalry suspected
Key Highlights

  1. One person was killed and four, including a minor, were injured
  2. The alleged perpetrators fired 15-16 rounds and fled the scene
  3. The deceased has been identified as Sumit Yerunkar, 46, also known as Pappu

One person was killed and four, including a minor, were injured when unidentified assailants open fire in Chunabhatti on Sunday.


The alleged perpetrators fired 15-16 rounds and fled the scene. “The incident took place around 3.30 pm. Primary investigations suggest two alleged perpetrators fired 15-16 rounds, resulting in four injuries and one fatality. The crime branch has formed several teams to investigate the matter,” stated DCP Raj Tilak Roushan.


The deceased has been identified as Sumit Yerunkar, 46, also known as Pappu. “Sumit Yerunkar is a known offender with multiple prior cases against him. He was out on parole in 2016. We suspect his murder stems from personal rivalry,” said an officer from Chunabhatti.


Two people have been called for questioning in the matter.

“Around 3 pm, a four-wheeler passed by, and two unknown men emerged, suddenly opening fire, causing injuries and one death. They were all on the ground, and we rushed to the hospital,” said a witness, preferring anonymity.

The injured have been identified as Roshan Lokhande, 30, Madan Patil, 54, Akash Khandagle, 31, and an 8-year-old girl. They have been admitted to Sion hospital, and the police report their conditions as stable.

“My husband had gone to attend a nearby function. He was happy, and suddenly I received a call informing me of his shooting. He’s severely injured and unable to communicate. I seek justice; he had no involvement in any rivalry. This is a sudden shock, and coping with it is overwhelming. I haven’t seen my husband in so much pain,” said the victim’s wife anonymously.

A relative of the minor who was shot said that the girl was playing on the street when the incident occurred.

“What mistake did she make? She’s been shot in the hand and is in excruciating pain. She underwent surgery and is recovering well,” said the relative.

“We have identified the suspects and believe the shooting stemmed from personal rivalry,” said DCP Zone 6, Hemarajsingh Rajput. 

46
Age of the deceased 

