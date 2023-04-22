The accused lured her with the offer of a part-time job and duped her of Rs 4.32 lakh

Representational image. Pic/iStock

Listen to this article Mumbai: Four held for cheating woman in job scam x 00:00

The Mumbai police have arrested four people from Rajasthan for allegedly duping a woman of more than Rs 4 lakh by promising her a part-time job and extra income, an official said on Friday.

The police apprehended the accused from Rajasthan’s Ajmer and froze Rs 97 lakh deposited in 24 bank accounts used by them to dupe several other people, the official said.

The fraud came to light when a woman approached the Chunabhatti police station claiming that she had lost more than Rs 4 lakh to cyber fraudsters, he said.

Also Read: Mumbai: 96 absconding, 248 wanted accused nabbed in two months

The complainant had received a WhatsApp message last month from a company, which was offering a part-time job, and asked her to join the firm’s Telegram group of if she was interested, he said.

She then received a YouTube link and was given a task to like the video, he said.

When the complainant completed each task, she received some money in her account and the accused then lured her to invest Rs 4.32 lakh. However, she realised she was duped when she did not receive any money in return, the official said.

The police have recovered 43 ATM cards, 25 cheque books, 32 SIM cards, and 22 mobile phones of various companies from the arrested accused, he added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever