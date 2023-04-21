Breaking News
Mumbai: 96 absconding, 248 wanted accused nabbed in two months

Updated on: 21 April,2023 08:52 AM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI

At least 26 absconding and 27 wanted accused were found to have died

Mumbai: 96 absconding, 248 wanted accused nabbed in two months

Mumbai Police arrested 96 accused who had been declared as absconding by the courts and 248 'wanted' accused between February 14 to April 15, an official said on Thursday.


A special operation had been launched for this, he said.



At least 26 absconding and 27 wanted accused were found to have died, the official added.

