At least 26 absconding and 27 wanted accused were found to have died

Representative Image

Listen to this article Mumbai: 96 absconding, 248 wanted accused nabbed in two months x 00:00

Mumbai Police arrested 96 accused who had been declared as absconding by the courts and 248 'wanted' accused between February 14 to April 15, an official said on Thursday.

A special operation had been launched for this, he said.

Also Read: Mumbai: FIR against 308 for wrong-side driving in just two weeks

At least 26 absconding and 27 wanted accused were found to have died, the official added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.