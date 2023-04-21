Mumbai: 96 absconding, 248 wanted accused nabbed in two months

At least 26 absconding and 27 wanted accused were found to have died
Representative Image
Mumbai Police arrested 96 accused who had been declared as absconding by the courts and 248 'wanted' accused between February 14 to April 15, an official said on Thursday.
A special operation had been launched for this, he said.
Also Read: Mumbai: FIR against 308 for wrong-side driving in just two weeks
At least 26 absconding and 27 wanted accused were found to have died, the official added.
This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.