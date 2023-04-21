Breaking News
Mumbai: FIR against 308 for wrong-side driving in just two weeks
Mumbai: FIR against 308 for wrong-side driving in just two weeks

Updated on: 21 April,2023 07:08 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Faizan Khan | faizan.khan@mid-day.com

During the special campaign from April 6 to 18, city police and traffic department act against 20,000 plus violators, seize 2,194 licences

Mumbai: FIR against 308 for wrong-side driving in just two weeks

A man rides on the wrong side outside the railway station in Bandra East, on April 16. Pic/Anurag Ahire


The persisting problem of wrong-side driving has irked citizens across the city, forcing them to approach the police for a solution. Mumbai Commissioner of Police (CP) Vivek Phansalkar ordered a special drive, during which action was taken against 20,000 offenders within just two weeks. Besides issuing challans, cancelling registrations and seizing vehicles, the police registered cases against more than 300 motorists.

