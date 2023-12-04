Mumbai: Four held with 60 gm mephedrone worth Rs 12 lakh

Four persons were arrested from in Mumbai with 60 grams of mephedrone worth Rs 12 lakh, an official said

Four persons were arrested from in Mumbai allegedly with 60 grams of mephedrone worth Rs 12 lakh. The suspects were arrested separately, a Mumbai Police's Anti-Narcotics Cell official said on Monday, reported the PTI.

According to the police, on Saturday, the Bandra unit of the ANC arrested three persons with 30 grams of mephedrone in a raid in Andheri's Dongri area.

On Sunday, the Anti-Narcotics Cell's (ANC) Kandivali unit held one person with 30 grams of mephedrone from Jogeshwari West, he added.

The Mephedrone is a synthetic stimulant drug of the amphetamine and cathinone classes, and is called meow meow, m-cat, white magic etc in street lingo.

Meanwhile, the Mira Bhayandar Vasai Virar (MBVV) police's crime branch have busted a drugs peddling racket allegedly involved in dealing in huge quantity of drugs, mainly charas. The police have nabbed three people in the matter, the police said on Saturday.

According to the MBVV police, the senior police officials had instructed the cops to be extra vigilant regarding drug peddling in the area. Meanwhile, the unit 3 of the MBBV crime branch headed by Inspector Pramod Badak had been working on information regarding drug peddling in the area. On December 1, while regular police patrolling, the police officials spotted a suspicious man at night and decided to conduct checks on him.

The man was identified as Kailash Tamore, 36, a resident of Palghar district in Maharashtra. A case under relevant sections of the NDPS Act was registered against him at Mandvi Police Station.

The police officials from the unit 3 of the crime branch further began to investigate the case and found that Kailash had more accompliance who were also allegedly involved in the drug business, the police said.

The cops later formed teams to locate the suspects and found that two persons, identified as, Sanket Tamore, 32 and Nikesh Davne, 37, both residents of Palghar district in Maharashtra were also allegedly involved in the business.

"A trap was laid accordingly and both were also nabbed. Searches were also conducted on them which led to a recovery of charas weighing around 7.650 kilos valuing over Rs. 75 lakh in the market," the official said.

In the entire operation, the police officials recovered a total of 8.750 kilos of charas valuing over Rs. 86.13 lakh was seized by the police, the official added.

(with PTI inputs)

