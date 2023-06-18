Mumbai: Four people injured in bus accident in Sion

The incident happened when a BEST bus was heading towards Bandra from CBD Belapur, an official said

As many as four people were injured after a private bus crashed into a bus belonging to the Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) Undertaking in central Mumbai on Sunday, police said, reported the PTI.

The accident took place in Everard Nagar area of Sion in central Mumbai around 7 am, the officials said.

The incident happened when a BEST bus was heading towards Bandra from CBD Belapur, an official said, according to the PTI.

Three passengers and the driver of the BEST bus sustained injuries when a private luxury bus rammed into the vehicle, he said.

Those injured in the accident were rushed to Sion hospital, where one of the victims, a 62-year-old woman, is recuperating, he said.

The BEST has lodged a complaint against the driver of the private bus, who had failed to apply breaks in time and dashed the other vehicle, the official said.

Meanwhile, in an another incident, ten people were injured when the shuttle bus they were traveling in from Terminal-1 to 2 of the Kempegowda international airport here crashed into a pillar early on Sunday, airport authorities said, according to the PTI.

The injured have been taken to the hospital for immediate medical treatment.

So far five people were discharged, they said.

"On June 18, 2023 at approximately 5.15 AM, a shuttle bus operating between T1 and T2 of the BLR airport collided with a pole near the T2 arrival exit road, resulting in minor injuries to 10 people. There were a total of 17 passengers (15 pax and 2 crew) in the bus. The injured have been taken to hospital for immediate medical treatment," the BIAL spokesperson said in a statement, reported the PTI.

"AISATS operates the shuttle services at the airport as per the service contract awarded to them by BIAL. We are working with the operator to investigate the matter and will take all necessary mitigating measures as per the agreement." he said.

Investigation is on, the spokesperson added.

Meanwhile, AISATS issued a statement regretting the incident.

"We deeply regret the incident involving a shuttle bus carrying 15 passengers and 2 staff members that collided with a pole while operating between Terminals 1 and 2 at BLR Airport," the statement said, according to the PTI.

While six passengers were hospitalized for minor injuries to ensure they receive the best care, the remaining passengers continued to their respective destinations after undergoing a thorough inspection by the medical team, the operator said.

The well-being and safety of our passengers and staff are our top priorities. We have extended all support to the authorities for further investigations, it added.

(with PTI inputs)